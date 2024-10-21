Two student movement victims undergo cornea transplant - Dainikshiksha

In a move to restore vision, cornea transplant, an operation to replace part of the cornea with corneal tissue, has been conducted on the eyes of two patients who were injured in the anti-discrimination student movement.

"With the assistance from several countries, the sensitive operation was possible after roughly two and a half months," Health and Family Welfare Adviser Nurjahan Begum told reporters after a 4-hour surgery at the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital (NIOH) in the capital today.

The Seba Foundation-operating out of the USA and Nepal-has arranged the delivery of highly-sensitive corneal tissue to Bangladesh for emergency transplant procedures.

This marks the first corneal transplants facilitated by the foundation, following an earlier commitment to provide 40 corneas to aid those in need.

The two students are the first to benefit from this promise.

The adviser said a significant number of common people including students who were injured during the anti-discrimination student movement are receiving treatment in various private and public hospitals.

"A specialized dedicated care unit has been formed at Dhaka Medical College Hospital for their better treatment. It has been ensuring maximum health care to the injured people," she added.source: bss