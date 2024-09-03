UAE pardons 57 convicted Bangladeshis: CA - Dainikshiksha

UAE pardons 57 convicted Bangladeshis: CA

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today said the United Arab Emirates (UAE) granted amnesty for all 57 Bangladeshis earlier convicted by the UAE Federal Court.

"All 57 Bangladeshis who were earlier convicted by the UAE Federal Court have been granted pardon by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the UAE, today," he told a meeting with the editors here.

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam confirmed the newsmen saying the pardoned people will be deported to Bangladesh soon.source: bss

Advisory Council Okays draft of Security of Family Members of the Father of the Nation (Repeal) Ordinance, 2024 - dainik shiksha Advisory Council Okays draft of Security of Family Members of the Father of the Nation (Repeal) Ordinance, 2024 Bangladesh signs international convention on enforced disappearances - dainik shiksha Bangladesh signs international convention on enforced disappearances Mugdho enchanted the whole university, KU teachers recount - dainik shiksha Mugdho enchanted the whole university, KU teachers recount Salman, Anisul placed on fresh 5-day remand - dainik shiksha Salman, Anisul placed on fresh 5-day remand ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market - dainik shiksha ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.00248122215271