UAP hosts International Conference on Pharmaceutical, Health Sciences - Dainikshiksha

The University of Asia Pacific (UAP) is hosting the International Conference on Pharmaceutical and Health Sciences (ICPHS) 2024 on December 6-7, highlighting the impact of international collaboration in addressing major healthcare challenges.

The Department of Pharmacy at UAP has organised the conference in partnership with Universitas Sumatera Utara, Indonesia, and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia. This global platform enables professionals in pharmaceutical, medical, and health sciences to exchange knowledge.

Distinguished speakers from 10 countries – Japan, the USA, China, the UK, Malaysia, Pakistan, Nepal, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Bangladesh – are participating in the event.

The two-day conference opened with a ceremony led by Prof. Dr. Mohiuddin Ahmed Bhuiyan, Chairman of ICPHS 2024 and Dean of the School of Medicine at UAP.

He stressed the importance of collaboration, saying, "We look forward to engaging in dynamic discussions and exchanging ideas over the next two days, with experts from ten countries underscoring the global significance of this event." Architect Mahbuba Haque, Chairman of the BOT at UAP, also addressed the attendees, highlighting the importance of global cooperation.

Md. Saidur Rahman, Secretary of the Health Services Division, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as the chief guest at the event. He highlighted the urgent need for innovation and collaboration in healthcare to achieve sustainable development goals, saying, "As we gather here to exchange ideas and innovations, I am reminded of the power of students to bring about meaningful change that leads to this new era."

Prof. Dr. Qumrul Ahsan, Vice Chancellor of UAP, spoke on the value of international collaboration in advancing healthcare and expressed his gratitude to the organisers for their efforts in ensuring the event's success.



The event welcomed an esteemed group of participants, including Md. Nasser Shahrear Zahedee, Member of PCB; Prof. Dr. Md. Selim Reza, Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy at Dhaka University; Dr. Samina Ahmed, Chairman of BCSIR; and Muhammad Mahbubul Haq, Secretary of PCB.

Professor Dr. Irin Dewan, Head of the Department of Pharmacy, and Dr. Shihab Uddin Ahmed, Secretary of ICPHS 2024, also attended.

The conference featured numerous plenary and invited speakers, along with oral and poster presentations. Over two days, nine key symposiums covered topics such as pharmaceutics, biotechnology, pharmacy education, infectious diseases, oncology, epidemiology, and allied health sciences. The event will conclude on December 7, 2024, with an award ceremony for the best presenters and a gala dinner at Hotel InterContinental Dhaka.

ICPHS 2024 underscores UAP's commitment to advancing pharmaceutical research and fostering global academic exchange while providing valuable networking opportunities that encourage future collaborations and innovations.

Source: UNB