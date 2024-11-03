UGC and BAU to work together for agro dev and research - Dainikshiksha

The University Grants Commission (UGC) and Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) will jointly work on a project aimed at enhancing research and development in agriculture and food technology, climate management and strengthening higher education in agricultural fields.

The project, titled Strengthening Agricultural Tertiary Education Project (SATEP), is financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) of the Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM).

As part of this initiative, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the BAU and several agricultural and industrial organizations.

Mohammad Toufiqul Islam, acting director of BAU’s Public Relations and Publications office, confirmed it on Sunday.

BAU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. AK Fazlul Haque Bhuiyan attended the signing ceremony, as the chief guest.

Separate agreements were inked among the Bangladesh Agro-Processors' Association (BAPA), the Bangladesh Shrimp and Fish Foundation (BSFF) and Ispahani Agro Limited (IAL) at the event.

VC Fazlul Haque highlighted that over the past 63 years, the dedicated faculty and researchers at BAU have consistently shared knowledge with students, leading to significant advancements in the country’s agriculture.

He said that this project will play a crucial role in developing human resources and conducting modern agricultural research, thus contributing to Bangladesh’s food security.

The project will establish modern laboratories that will benefit nine public universities and relevant private institutions involved in agricultural research, the VC said.

He emphasized the need to align with global agricultural advancements, particularly in mechanization and technology, as the government strives to integrate these aspects into the agricultural sector in line with the fourth industrial revolution.

The meeting also featured key participants such as Ryotaro Hayashi, Senior Social Sector Economist at ADB and various representatives from BAU, agricultural associations and industries.

Notably, the project aims to create the "Bangladesh Instrumentation Center for Climate Change and Agricultural Research," which will focus on developing relevant curricula and providing necessary training for enhancing professional skills, while fostering connections among educators, students, farmers, and related industries.

source: UNB