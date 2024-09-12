UNDP launches scholarship programme for upskill medical students - Dainikshiksha

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Bangladesh, in collaboration with 'The Bangladesh Medical Students' Society (BMSS)' has launched the 'Scholarship for Medical Students' initiative - Bangladesh's first-ever programme offering medical students' free access to certified courses from world-renowned universities.

This initiative, under the Futurenation platform of UNDP and Grameenphone, will provide 300 medical students from 60 medical colleges across the country the opportunity to pursue specialised courses from prestigious institutions such as Johns Hopkins University, Yale University, Imperial College London, and others.

The programme aims to bridge local and global medical education, ensuring students enhance their skills in areas such as anatomy, physiology, pathology, public health and more, a UNDP press release said.



Md Abdul Quayyum, Head of Communications at UNDP Bangladesh, highlighted the significance of this scholarship and said, "This partnership makes global medical education accessible and helps build skilled healthcare professionals. We plan to expand this program further to reach more students across the country."



Debashis Roy, Private Sector Partnership Specialist and National Project Manager of Futurenation said, "This collaboration marks a milestone for Bangladesh's medical community. By providing free, certified courses from global institutions, we're empowering the next generation of doctors with essential skills that will shape the future of our healthcare system."

Iftekhar Ahmed Sakib, Vice President of External Affairs at BMSS, added: "This scholarship is a transformative step for medical education in Bangladesh. It addresses the diverse academic interests of students and aligns with their professional goals."Shirazum Munira, Secretary General of BMSS; Nishita Sanaul, Training Programme Coordination Assistant UNDP; Maisha Rubaiyat, IT Assistant UNDP; Azlafa Nawshaba, Private Sector Employment Assistant UNDP; Iqbal Hasan, Officer Content Creation UNDP; were among others present at the launching ceremony.Futurenation is a platform dedicated to empowering youth through education and skill development. By offering tailored training programs, it equips young individuals with the expertise needed to excel in today's competitive job market.source: bss