United States to support Bangladesh - Dainikshiksha

The United States would support the Interim Government of Bangladesh and strengthen ties with Dhaka in a range of issues, US charge d'affaires in Dhaka Helen LaFave said on Monday.

The US diplomat made the comments when she paid a courtesy call on Chief Adviser Professor Muahmmad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka.

The US government was happy to congratulate the Chief Adviser and was looking forward to working closely together, the US charge d'affaires said.

She said the US embassy in Dhaka will this week resume its consular service in an effort to expedite visa processing. She said thousands of Bangladeshi students now study in US universities.

Helen said the US would work closely in health, education, labour, governance, and the Rohingya issues.

Washington has started resettling Rohingya to the US, and she hoped the process would be expedited.

The US is the largest contributor to the Rohingya humanitarian responses, and the US charge d'affaires said the amount of Rohingya monthly food aid has been increased this year after more US funding.

She also called for livelihood opportunities for the Rohingya.

Chief Adviser Professor Yunus thanked the US for supporting Bangladesh, including its continued funding for more than one million Rohingya who live in the camps in Cox's Bazar.

The Chief Adviser told her that the Interim Government was tasked with carrying out deep reforms and the general election would be held after a reasonable time.

Professor Muhammad Yunus called for a "combined" effort and "a common platform" among the donors for flood response in Bangladesh.

The envoy raised some concerns over labour and minority issues.

The Chief Adviser said every citizen in the country is "protected by the constitution" and the Interim Government is committed to upholding the human rights of all citizens.

Human rights issues, the cyber security laws, and the Rapid Action Battalion also came up during the talks.

The US charge d'affaires said her government was also trying to help Bangladesh set up a prosecutorial service in an effort to ensure fair trials in the country.