University teachers should develop students' latent talent: BRUR VC - Dainikshiksha

Vice-chancellor of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) Professor Dr Md Showkat Ali today said university teachers should take initiative to develop the latent talent of students.

"University teachers should ensure quality and work-oriented higher education compatible with the modern world, not limited to textbook education," he said while virtually addressing a workshop as the chief guest.

The Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of BRUR organised the workshop titled 'Professional Integrity for University Teachers' in the virtual classroom of Academic Building-2 in the campus, a press release said this afternoon.After virtually inaugurating the workshop, the Vice-chancellor said that students should be given ideas about setting their life goals from the very beginning of their educational career."The ideas gleaned from this workshop will further enhance the professional skills of the participating teachers to teach their students to develop their latent talents in the classrooms," the Vice-chancellor said.With Director of BRUR IQAC Professor Dr Md Tajul Islam in the chair, IQAC Director of Daffodil International University Professor Dr AKM Fazlul Haque addressed the workshop as the keynote speaker.Teachers from different departments of BRUR participated in the workshop, moderated by Additional Director of BRUR IQAC Dr Md Abdul Latif.

Source: BSS