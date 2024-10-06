Unplanned education system leads to educated unemployed: Wahiduddin - Dainikshiksha

Education Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud today said the number of educated unemployed has reached an extreme level in the country due mainly to unplanned education system.

"Our education system is unplanned. Universities have been built at district level but compared to that, employment opportunities have not been created. Because of this, the number of educated unemployed has reached an extreme level in the country," he added.

The adviser came up with the remarks while speaking at a discussion at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium here marking the World Teachers' Day, said a press release.

Wahiduddin said that due to the ill-political nature of the management board of private schools and colleges, recruitment trade has taken place in many cases.

Centrally managed positing system of qualified teachers with private MPOs (monthly pay order) is forced them to leave their families and work faraway places, he said, adding that for this reason, they are living in misery.

Such issues are not possible to resolve entirely, he said, adding that partial solution of it can be considered.

The education adviser said the biggest problem of the country is that the government’s revenue income is at the lowest level according to the international standards. For this reason, education, health and social security are not being ensured properly, he said, adding that if corruption can be checked in government spending, it is possible to increase expenditure in these areas.

"It won't happen overnight but we have started," he added.

Wahiduddin also said that the background of student uprising and the issues of building a new Bangladesh must be included in school textbooks.

As the textbooks have to be handed over to students of the schools at the beginning of next year, it is not possible to include these subjects this year due to lack of time, he added.

He hoped that these issues will be included in future.

He said, "We need to have a well-planned national education policy. We hope that the next elected government would take steps in this regard as our time is short".

Every university should have a code of conduct for their students and faculty members, he said, adding that universities may frame their own code of conduct with their knowledge and judgment.