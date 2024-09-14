US delegation led by Donald Lu due today - Dainikshiksha

Dhaka is ready to host a comprehensive and multi-faceted discussion as it welcomes the first US high level delegation today following the formation of the interim government, led by Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus.



US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu, who is currently visiting New Delhi, will lead the delegation.

The US delegation is scheduled to meet Chief Adviser Prof Yunus, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain and Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed, in addition to engaging in other official meetings.Foreign Secretary Jashim will also host a working lunch, which will be attended by representatives from relevant ministries.The discussions will cover a wide range of topics, not just a single issue, Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin told the media regarding the visit.According to a spokesperson from the US Department of State, the discussions will focus on how the United States can contribute to Bangladesh's economic growth, financial stability, and development priorities.During his visit, the state department said Assistant Secretary Lu will reaffirm the United States' commitment to fostering economic growth and stability across the Indo-Pacific region.In Dhaka, Lu will join an interagency delegation for meetings with the interim government.The delegation will include representatives from the US Department of the Treasury, USAID, and the Office of the US Trade Representative. Discussions will focus on advancing bilateral relations under the new political circumstances.