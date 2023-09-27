US visa policy won't affect studies in abroad: Dipu Moni - Dainikshiksha

US visa policy won't affect studies in abroad: Dipu Moni

Dainikshiksha Correspondent |

Education Minister Dipu Moni on Wednesday said the visa policy imposed by the United States will not have any impact on the students going abroad for higher education.

She said, “Many US universities are dependent on the fees of Bangladeshi students.”

The minister came up with the observation while replying to questions from journalists after inaugurating the final of the 50th Summer National Sports Competition of School, Madrasa and Technical Education Sports Association in Sylhet city in the afternoon.

She also observed that the US visa policy will also not affect the next elections, as there is no pressure on the government to do so. The government is committed to holding a fair and peaceful election.

She also said that all preparations are being made to hand over the new books to everyone on the first day of next year.

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Senior Secretary of Technical and Madrasah Education Division Kamal Hossain and Secondary and Higher Education Division Secretary Solaiman Khan were present as special guests at the programme.

 

