Varendra University-University of Asia Pacific sign MoU - Dainikshiksha

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Varendra University and University of Asia Pacific recently aimed at strengthening collaboration in the fields of education, research, and training.

The agreement is designed to foster joint research initiatives, organize academic seminars, symposia, and conferences, facilitate faculty exchange programs, provide access to laboratory facilities, and create academic-industry networking opportunities, said a press release on Wednesday.

The MoU signing ceremony took place at Varendra University’s permanent campus, with the Vice-Chancellor (Acting) of Varendra University, Professor Dr. Md. Faizar Rahman, representing the university.

The MoU was signed on behalf of University of Asia Pacific by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Qumrul Ahsan.

The event was attended by notable figures including the Executive Director of Varendra University, Shamim Ahsan Parvez; Director of the Center for Interdisciplinary Research (CIR), Professor Dr. Rahmatullah Emon; Registrar of Varendra University, Suranjit Mondal; and Research Center Coordinator Dr. Sultana Razia, among others.

Both universities expressed optimism that the partnership would significantly enhance cooperation in higher education and research, benefiting students and faculty alike. The signing of this MoU marks a key step in fostering global academic collaboration and advancing the institutions' commitment to excellence in education and research.

On the previous day, 30 November 2024, a day Long Seminar on ‘Advancing Education in Bangladesh: Exploring Teaching Strategies, Research, and Impact’ was held at Varendra University’s permanent campus. Honorable Vice Chancellor of University of Asia Pacific Professor Dr. Qumrul Ahsan was present there as the Chief Guest and delivered the Keynote Speech at the seminar in the Senate Hall.