Venice hosts congress of Bangladeshi students in northern Italy - Dainikshiksha

The Association of Bangladeshi Students in Northern Italy (ABSNI) under the patronage of the Consulate of Bangladesh in Milan held its second congress at the Italian city of Venice recently.

This annual event aims at providing valuable insights and guidance to Bangladeshi students pursuing their dreams in Italy.

This year’s Congress featured a video message from Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen inspiring and motivating the students to excel in their studies and professional career in Italy.

The Foreign Secretary noted that by dint of talent and hard work, the Bangladeshi students can secure managerial spots in the competitive Italian job market.

A panel of experts comprising academics, recruiters, immigration lawyers, and senior officials offered valuable ideas and thoughts to the graduate level students who will be seeking professional career and entrepreneurial venture in Italy and elsewhere.

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Italy Md Monirul Islam attended the event as the Chief Guest while the Bangladesh Consul General in Milan M J H Jabed was the Special Guest.

Ambassador Monirul Islam urged upon the students to extract the best from modern technology and convert themselves into resourceful individuals. He said that the embassy and the Consulate are always ready to extend all necessary support, particularly paperwork, for the students so that they can attend their studies without any hassle.

Consul General MJH Jabed, in his remarks, noted that some participants of last year’s Congress have successfully engaged themselves in the job market of Italy. He expressed the hope that the Bangladeshi students would be able to prove their indispensability to the local recruiters in the future.

Dr. Raffaello Cossu, a distinguished Professor Emeritus from the University of Padova, said that Bangladesh is on the right track to invest in higher education, which would pay dividends as Bangladesh graduates into a developing country.

The Honorary Consul of Bangladesh in Venice Fabrizio D'Avino spoke with students about the cultural exchange and opportunities in Italy, including the process of obtaining a work permit in Italy.

Senior Researcher at the Euro-Mediterranean Centre on Climate Change, Dr. Jeremy Pal discussed the value of innovation and research in combating climate change, enticing students to help solve global issues.

Managing Director of INEVO, Roberto Fagarazzi, shared insights on the professional landscape in Italy and provided career guidance to students.

Speaking about opportunities in the technology sector, Eusuf Daud from HCL Technologies emphasized the need for skilled workers and what it takes to stand out and have a bright future.

The discussion session was followed by a Q/A session where students had the opportunity to seek clear views from the speakers on issues pertaining to their transition from student to professional in Italy. Dr. Shouro Dasgupta of Venice Ca Foscari University moderated the session.

The second congress of the Association of Bangladeshi Students in Northern Italy served as a platform for students to gain valuable knowledge and networking opportunities with professionals and entrepreneurs in diverse fields.

The Congress was followed by a short cultural event, in which a Bangladeshi student performed on a Tagore song, making the event more colourful and fostering a sense of bondage among the participants.source: unb