Victory procession held on DU campus - Dainikshiksha

The administration of Dhaka University on Sunday staged a victory procession marking the month of victory on the campus of the university.

The DU vice-chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmad Khan inaugurated the procession releasing pigeons and balloons on the campus.

The university’s pro-VC for administration Professor Sayema Haque Bidisha, proctor Saifuddin Ahmed, senate and syndicate members, deans of various faculties, provosts of different halls, directors of various institutes, chairpersons of various departments, students, alumni, staff, and employees, among others, participated in the rally.

Led by the VC, the rally started from the basement of Aparajeyo Bangla, and ended on the Memory Eternal premises.

On the occasion, Niaz Ahmad Khan delivered a brief speech paying respect to the eternal memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the War of Independence.

He stated that the celebration of this year’s victory month held immense significance in light of the recent mass uprising of students and the public.

Recalling the contributions of those who led various mass movements for people’s rights and those who sacrificed their lives in the July-August uprising, he said, ‘There is no scope for us to turn back. We are determined to continue this trajectory of victory.’

The rally concluded with the performance of national anthem and patriotic songs under the supervision of the DU music department.

source: NEW AGE