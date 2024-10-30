Wahiduddin urges students of 7 colleges to give time for fair solution - Dainikshiksha

Education Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud today called upon the students of the seven colleges affiliated to Dhaka University to have patience and return to their institutions instead of creating public sufferings.

"The government has already formed a committee with relevant experts to consider the demands of the students of seven colleges affiliated to Dhaka University, which will prepare a report within seven weeks... So, the students are requested to be patient and return to their respective educational institutions without creating public nuisance on the streets," he said.

The adviser said, "Since formation of the interim government, students of various educational institutions and various teachers' organizations have been agitating with various demands. The government is trying its best to restore order and normalcy in the education sector which was in a state of total chaos. Of the demands, there are fair and unfair ones and in some cases, there are contradictory demands. Meeting an anti-discrimination demand may create discrimination in other areas."

He said blocking roads is causing immense public sufferings, but the government is also not getting the opportunity to give due consideration to the demands.

"The demands for any important reforms have far-reaching effects and it is difficult to give an immediate solution, whereas the agitators behind all the demands are considering their demands as the highest priority as if the demands could be solved immediately by just protesting on the streets," he added.

"The problem started a few years ago with an ill-advised decision to take seven Dhaka colleges out of the purview of National University and incorporate them into Dhaka University. As a result, problems have arisen in both sides - the Dhaka University and the seven colleges," the adviser said.

For this, the students of the seven colleges have to undergo various difficulties and discriminations. The issues are complex and require at least some time to consider what a fair solution might be, he continued.

Referring to street protests by students of a college demanding to transform their institution into a university, Wahiduddin said there have already been several rounds of discussion with student representatives.

"Being a lifelong teacher, I personally have sympathy for the fair demands of the students in the troubled education system of the country. But it must be remembered that there is no precedent of giving an immediate decision to form a new university amid blockades, agitations and ultimatums by students," he said.