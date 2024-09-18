WB Vice President Martin Raiser arrives today - Dainikshiksha

World Bank (WB) Vice President for the South Asia Region Martin Raiser arrives here today, an official release said.

During his two-day visit, Raiser will meet Chief Adviser Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus along with the finance adviser, energy adviser, Bangladesh Bank governor, and other senior government officials, it said.

The World Bank was among the first development partners to support Bangladesh after its independence.

Since then, the Bank has committed about $44 billion to Bangladesh, mostly in grants or concessional credits.

Bangladesh currently has the largest ongoing program supported by the World Bank Group's International Development Association (IDA).source: bss