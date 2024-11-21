What question asked in 19th day of viva - Dainikshiksha

18th Teachers RegistrationWhat question asked in 19th day of viva

Staff Reporter |

The viva-voce of the 18th Teachers Registration is going on. The MPO teacher job aspirants coming from different districts of the country are facing viva board every day. What questions are being asked to them and what answers are they giving? These will be helpful of the job aspirants who will face the viva in the next day. So, the dainikshiksha.com, only education-based digital newspaper of the country, published the special event.

Chief Adviser says education must foster creativity - dainik shiksha Chief Adviser says education must foster creativity Students stage coffin procession at DU against 'fascist forces' - dainik shiksha Students stage coffin procession at DU against 'fascist forces' Titumir College students postpone movement - dainik shiksha Titumir College students postpone movement JU students stage blockade over Afsana's death - dainik shiksha JU students stage blockade over Afsana's death please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0035481452941895