Wholesale cases embarrass govt - Dainikshiksha

Law, justice and parliamentary affairs adviser Asif Nazrul said on Tuesday that the surge in filing wholesale cases against political opponents was embarrassing the interim government.

The remark came following the adviser’s meeting with the judiciary reform commission at the Judicial Administration Training Institute in the capital.

He added that the interim government refrained from filing false cases, which the ousted ‘fascist’ government of Awami League used to do.

‘But many aggrieved individuals are filing wholesale cases against their political opponents. The government is looking for legal solutions to check such a trend,’ Nazrul said.



During his meeting with the judiciary reform commission, the adviser requested it to provide the government with well-researched suggestions to check filing of wholesale cases, Nazrul said.

The adviser also discussed the justice appointment law. ‘A draft was made in 2008 but the fascist government didn’t enact the law. We have requested the commission to propose modernisation of the 2008 draft law,’ Nazrul said.

Commission member Justice Farid Ahmed Shibli told journalists that the commission would soon place its reform proposals to the chief adviser.

The constitution reform commission, meanwhile on the day, met civil society representatives to get their opinions.

At the commission’s office at the parliament building Jatiya Sangsad Bhavan, professor Tofail Ahmed, professor Mahbub Ullah, Baitul Mukarram National Mosque’s khatib mufti Abdul Malek, rights activists Khushi Kabir, Shahidul Alam and Shaheen Anam, Supreme Court lawyer Subrata Chowdhury, writer Musa Al Hafiz, and Islamic scholar mufti Sakhawat Hossain Razi placed their opinions before the commission.

Among them, Subrata told New Age that he proposed reform in the constitution regarding the state religion. ‘There should be no discrimination in the constitution so that people of all religions can consider it their own,’ Subrata said.

He also proposed reinstatement of Articles 115 and 116 of the original constitution adopted in 1972. Under these articles the appointment, promotion and transfer of lower court judges were rested with the Supreme Court.

‘The incumbent governments replaced the original Articles 115 and 116 with amendments,’ Subrata added.

A mass uprising led by students toppled the Awami League regime as Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign as prime minister and fled to India on August 5, and subsequently on August 8, the incumbent interim government led by Nobel laureate professor Muhammad Yunus was sworn in.

source: newage