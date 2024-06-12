World should act urgently on water, climate, cryosphere: Saber - Dainikshiksha

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury has emphasised the urgent need to transition from mere words and pledges to tangible actions and delivery on water, climate change, and cryosphere preservation.

"We must move from words, rhetoric, and pledges to delivery and action on water, climate, and the cryosphere," he said at the plenary session of the 3rd High-Level International Conference on International Decade for Action 'Water for Sustainable Development'.

The session took place in Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe on Tuesday as Saber highlighted the gravity of the challenges, calling for global solidarity, political ownership, and leadership to drive the necessary changes.

"Global solidarity, political ownership, and leadership are critical to achieving our shared goals and ensuring a sustainable future," the environment minister said.

The session brought together global leaders and stakeholders to address critical issues concerning water, climate, and the cryosphere, according to a message received here today.

The 3rd High-Level International Conference on International Decade for Action 'Water for Sustainable Development' serves as a pivotal platform for countries to collaborate and align their efforts towards sustainable water management and climate action.

The minister underscored Bangladesh's commitment to the global initiatives and the importance of collective action in tackling environmental challenges.source: bss