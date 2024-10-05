World Teachers' Day celebrated in Joypurhat - Dainikshiksha

The World Teachers' Day was celebrated in the district today like elsewhere across the world.The World Teachers’ Day is celebrated every year on October 5. The role of a teacher holds profound importance in our lives, and they play a very important role in shaping students’ career, right from the childhood.

Marking the day, a rally was brought out from the Shaheed Dr. Abul Kashem Maidan of the District which paraded the important streets and ended at the District Collectorate office premises this morning.

Teachers of Government school, private school and college, madrasa and government primary school of the district participated in the rally.

After the rally, a discussion was held in the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner's Office with Deputy Commissioner (Acting) Md. Mohiuddin Jahangir in the chair.

District Education Officer Md. Ruhul Amin, Vice-Principal of Joypurhat Government College Professor Md. Mizanur Rahman, Ramdeo Bazla Government High School Principal Md. Emdadul Haque, Sadar Upazila Secondary Education Officer Tofazzal Hossain, Khanjanpur High School Principal Md. Azizul Islam, among others, also spoke.