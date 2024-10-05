World Teachers' Day celebrated in Naogaon - Dainikshiksha

The World Teachers' Day celebrated in the district today like elsewhere in the world.World Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on October 5. The role of a teacher holds profound importance in our lives, and they play a very important role in shaping our careers, right from our childhood.

Marking the day, a rally was brought out from the Zila Parishad premise which paraded the important streets and ended at the Sadar upazila parishad auditorium this morning, jointly organised by district administration and district education office.

After the rally, a discussion was held in the Sadar upazila parishad auditorium while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Abdul Awal addressed the function as the chief guest with District Education Officer Mahfuza Khatun in the chair.

Deputy Director of Local Government Department Sohel Rana addressed the function as the special guest while principal (retired) Professor Md. Shariful Islam Khan, Principal of Faiz Uddin Memorial College Dr. Md. Ayub Ali, Principal of Gawsul Azam Kamil Madrasha, P M Adam Ali, head teacher of Al Farooq Islami Academy Amirul Mominin, among others, also spoke.