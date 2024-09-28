Yunus, ICC discuss ways to file crimes against humanity case in July-Aug massacre - Dainikshiksha

Yunus, ICC discuss ways to file crimes against humanity case in July-Aug massacre

Dainikshiksha Desk |

International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan has met Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and shared their "common vision" to strengthen Bangladesh-ICC cooperation and ensure accountability for crimes committed against the Rohingya.

They held the meeting on the sidelines of the UNGA on Thursday.

Discussions included the Rohingya genocide and ways and means to file a crime against humanity case against the perpetrators of the July-August massacre, according to chief adviser's Office.

Khan also appreciates the chief adviser’s three points regarding the Rohingya crisis.

Prof Yunus also met with Dick Schoof, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, seeking Dutch support for agricultural transformation, water management, tackling corruption, and implementing reforms.

The chief adviser also had a meeting with United States Senate Majority Leader Dick Durbin.source: unb

Primary teachers demand 10th grade, full promotions - dainik shiksha Primary teachers demand 10th grade, full promotions CA urges int'l community to help build new Bangladesh - dainik shiksha CA urges int'l community to help build new Bangladesh FIFA suspends Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez for 2 matches in World Cup qualifying - dainik shiksha FIFA suspends Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez for 2 matches in World Cup qualifying Government officials to be brought under NBR scrutiny for Illegal wealth accumulation - dainik shiksha Government officials to be brought under NBR scrutiny for Illegal wealth accumulation Water Development Board opens 44 gates of Teesta barrage as river swells - dainik shiksha Water Development Board opens 44 gates of Teesta barrage as river swells please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0032169818878174