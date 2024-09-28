Yunus, ICC discuss ways to file crimes against humanity case in July-Aug massacre - Dainikshiksha

International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan has met Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and shared their "common vision" to strengthen Bangladesh-ICC cooperation and ensure accountability for crimes committed against the Rohingya.

They held the meeting on the sidelines of the UNGA on Thursday.

Discussions included the Rohingya genocide and ways and means to file a crime against humanity case against the perpetrators of the July-August massacre, according to chief adviser's Office.

Khan also appreciates the chief adviser’s three points regarding the Rohingya crisis.

Prof Yunus also met with Dick Schoof, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, seeking Dutch support for agricultural transformation, water management, tackling corruption, and implementing reforms.

The chief adviser also had a meeting with United States Senate Majority Leader Dick Durbin.source: unb