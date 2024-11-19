Salvation Islamic School and College admission is going on - দৈনিকশিক্ষা

Salvation islamic school and college is one of the leading National Curriculum and English Medium schools integrated with Islamic education for all students.

Academic Excellence, Cultural Development and Learn leadership are the keys to developing our students

Main Features:

The school Follows Islamic Ethos from

Play Group to SSC (National Curriculum)

Play Group to O-level (Cambridge Curriculum)

Hifzul-Quran

A safe & secured, and disciplined learning environment

Academic excellence is central to what we do at SISC, but Sport, Art and a range of other activities are also important to us

Compulsory Zuhr Prayer

Attractive and enjoyable Play Zone

Focus on educating the 'whole child as families join our society

Please do visit the school campus and take the right decision for your child.

CONTACT INFORMATION FOR ADMISSION:

01732868585,

01301218510,

01301215890

Website: www.salvationislamicschool.com

Address: 9/1, Shah Ali Bagh, Mirpur-1, Dhaka-1216