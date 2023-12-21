BNP announces non-cooperation movement - Dainikshiksha

The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party that has been holding hartal and blockade programmes since October 28 has announced to launch a non-cooperation movement from Wednesday.

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made this announcement in a virtual press briefing on Wednesday.

He urged the country’s people to boycott the January 7 general election.

Besides, the officers and employees engaged in polling in the election were urged to refrain from performing their duties.

‘The non-cooperation movement has started from today [Wednesday]. As part of this, boycott the dummy election on January 7. The officers and employees engaged in taking votes will not perform their duties,’ Rizvi said.

The BNP leader urged the country people to stop paying all kinds of taxes, fees, utility bills and other dues to the current ‘illegal’ government.

‘Also consider whether it is safe to deposit money in the bank. Millions of political leaders and activists accused in false and fictitious cases should refrain from appearing in courts from today,’ he added.source: newage