BNP leader Fakhrul holds meeting with US envoy Haas in Dhaka

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir held a meeting with the United States ambassador to Dhaka, Peter Haas, on Thursday.

The meeting was held at the American Club in Gulshan area in Dhaka for more than an hour, a senior BNP leader said.

He said that the US Embassy’s political and economic counselor Arturo Hines was also present at the meeting.

No sides, however, said anything publicly about the meeting.

Meanwhile, Swiss ambassador to Dhaka Reto Renggli organised a lunch in honor of BNP leaders at his residence in Baridhara, said BNP media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan.

He said that BNP standing committee member and the party’s international affairs committee chairman Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and the committee members = Shama Obaid and Tabith Awal - also attended in the event.

The developments were held at a time when a US delegation is visiting Bangladesh to assess the pre-election environment.source: newage

