Brown University accords honour to PM for community clinic - Dainikshiksha

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today was accorded special honour by the Brown University as the United Nations recognised her brainchild community clinic model to reach healthcare services to the Bangladesh people's doorsteps.

Dr. Mukesh K. Jain, Senior Vice President for Health Affairs and Dean of Medicine and Biological Sciences of The Warren Alpert Medical School of the Brown University handed over a citation to the prime minister at her palace of residence, The Lotte New York Hotel here.

"The Warren Alpert Medical School of the Brown has conferred a special honour on the premier in recognition of her community clinic model initiative by the United Nations," Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Md Noorelahi Mina told a news briefing.

The citation conferred on Sheikh Hasina read: "Congratulations to her Excellency Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh on the recent recognition by the United Nations of the ‘Sheikh Hasina Initiative’."

"A successful model of Community-based Primary Health Care: A Participatory and Inclusive Approach to Universal Health Coverage by promoting primary health care, women's empowerment, and community engagement," the citation also read.

During the meeting with the prime minister, Dr Jain discussed Bangladesh-Brown Biomedical Research and Education Initiative as a potential platform to exchange knowledge and experience in the field of public health and research.

The prime minister appreciated the initiative and expressed her support to it.

She also stressed the need for improving medical and clinical research in Bangladesh.

"We're always giving importance on research. It can play a great role in medical science research," she added.

The Brown University has been screening cervical cancer at different parts of Bangladesh.

Dr Jain also said they can help Bangladesh introduce electronic data management in the community clinics to keep records of the patients.

The Brown University has also expressed its desire to sign an agreement to forge a partnership with Bangladesh in the field of research and education. source: BSS