Collective efforts needed to ensure mental health: Speakers - দৈনিকশিক্ষা

Highlighting the importance of mental health, academics and researchers stressed the need for ensuring mental health to all for their betterment.

They mentioned that optimum treatment and necessary healthcare facilities towards the mentally sick are very vital to facilitate them to get back their normal life.

They made the observations while addressing a post-rally discussion at Rajshahi University (RU) today. RU Mental Health Centre organized the meeting at its conference hall to mark the World Mental Health Day 2023.

Theme of the day this year is 'Mental health is a universal human right.' The Day is devoted to promoting mental well-being across the world.

Pro-Vice chancellors Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam and Prof Humayun Kabir, Treasurer Prof Obayedur Rahman Pramanik, Dean of Bio Science Faculty Prof Shahidul Alam, Director of Mental Health Centre Prof Kazi Imrul Kayesh and Chairman of the Department of Clinical Psychology Dr Shariful Islam addressed the meeting.

Prof Kazi Imrul Kayesh said mental illnesses are an under-recognized public health problem in Bangladesh. "Awareness about mental illness and acceptance of treatment are very low due to social stigma and superstition."

Psychosocial care of mentally sick and disaster affected people constitute a major challenge for the health and the social welfare systems of the country.

Taking advantage of the situation, he said, some quacks and opportunist groups have been working as money-makers by exploiting the patients.

In his remarks, Pro-Vice chancellor Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam Dr Alam mentioned that the quacks are pushing the patients to endangered conditions. Mental health needs to be brought under the surveillance system incorporating other non-communicable diseases.

The state level treatment facilities for the mental disorder patients are very limited, he said and underscored the need for uplifting the scopes to cope with the situation.

Integration of mental health services with primary health care has become the most viable way of narrowing the treatment gap and ensuring that common people benefit from mental health promotion.

Prof Humayun Kabir said all the drug addicts, especially the intravenous drug users, always suffer from mental sickness as the drugs damage their physical strength and the central nervous system.

He said mental patients are the most vulnerable sections of the society. They are subjected to repression and oppression frequently and stressed the need for bringing them under proper treatment.source: BSS