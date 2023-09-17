JS body for investigating frequent tender work awarding to same contractor

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Road Transport and Bridges Ministry on Sunday asked the ministry concerned to probe how the same contractor gets the works of the tenders again and again.

The recommendation was made in the 21st meeting of the committee held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with its chairman Rowshan Ara Mannan in the chair, said a press release.

In the meeting, the parliamentary watchdog recommended the ministry to present an investigation report in the next meeting with the aim of uncovering the mystery to this end.

Committee members Md Abu Zahir, Mohammad Salim Uddin Tarafdar, Sheikh Salahuddin, Rabeya Alim and Merina Jahan joined the meeting.

The committee members expressed satisfaction with the progress of the project to upgrade the Sylhet-Tamabil highway to four-lane with separate SMVT lanes and the establishment of Axle Load Control System under Roads and Highways Department.

The committee asked the concerned authorities to complete the works within the stipulated time.