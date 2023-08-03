Low-lying coastal areas could be inundated due to monsoon land depression: BMD

Low-lying areas of Bangladesh's coastal districts and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by the wind-driven surge, at the height of 2-3 feet above normal astronomical tide, under the influence of a full moon and steep pressure gradient.

The monsoon deep depression over Khulna and adjoining areas of Bangladesh moved west-northward and weakened into a land depression. It now lies over India's West Bengal-Bihar and adjoining areas, said a Bangladesh Meteorological Department bulletin on Wednesday.

It is likely to move in a west-northwesterly direction further and weaken gradually.

Under its influence, a steep pressure gradient persists over the north Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Squally weather is likely to continue over north Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla, and Payra have been advised to keep local cautionary signal no. 3 hoisted. All fishing boats and trawlers over north Bay have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.