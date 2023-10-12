Mujib biopic will present Bangladesh history to people: PM - Dainikshiksha

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the nation would learn a lot of unknown information and new chapter of the history through the much-awaited Biopic "Mujib: The Making of a Nation".

She said this prior to watch the premiere show of the film at the Bangladesh Film Archive, Tejgaon here.

Mentioning that the film will be released in the cinema halls across the country tomorrow, the premier said, "I announced successful release of the movie".

She said numerous attempts had been made to erase the name of Father of the Nation after his assassination on August 15 in 1975.

"The history speaks. Many attempts were made to distort the history (of the Liberation War). But, it is proved that the history has never been wiped out," she said.

Renowned Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal directed the film, depicting the life and political odyssey of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The movie is going to be released at over 200 cinema halls in Bangladesh at a time.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and its Senior Secretary Md. Humayun Kabir Khandaker also spoke before the premier show.

Ministers, State Ministers and other government high officials were present at that time.

The film is a joint production of Bangladesh-India with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Bangladesh and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, India being the producers and Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) and National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) Limited, India being the executive producers.

The film is also scheduled to be released across India on October 27.

The Mujib biopic received an uncensored certificate on July 31 this year from both countries censor boards.

Dhallywood's popular actor Arifin Shuvoo acted the title character of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in this film, while Nusrat Imrose Tisha played the role of Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, the lifelong better half of the Father of the Nation.

Actress Nusraat Faria portrayed Bangabandhu's elder daughter and incumbent Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The biopic also features popular actor Chanchal Chowdhury, Prarthana Dighi, Tauquir Ahmed and others in different characters, and the entire trailer showcases some of the powerful and majestic moments from Bangabandhu's epic journey to the road of the country's independence.

Music of the film is produced by acclaimed Indian music director Shantanu Moitra, and the Bengali dialogues are penned by Sadhana Ahmed, Gias Uddin Selim, Shihab Shaheen and Anam Biswas from Bangladesh.

Shooting of the film started in Mumbai, India in January 2021 and concluded in December of the same year.