No written exams for classes VI, VII - Dainikshiksha

The assessment of students in classes VI and VII under the new curriculum system commences today.

In this innovative curriculum, both public and private schools are prohibited from conducting written examinations as part of the evaluation process for these two grade levels. Instead, students will be evaluated using assessment tools and guidelines provided.

The Directorate of Secondary Higher Education has issued an official directive to notify education officers at the field level and the head teachers of both public and private schools regarding this crucial change. Confirmation of this development was obtained through discussions with department officials on Wednesday.

It has come to light that some schools had initially considered conducting written tests to assess students under the new curriculum. However, this issue has been escalated to the highest levels of education administration.

Education Minister Dipu Moni has issued a directive explicitly forbidding any written testing. Preparations are currently underway to formalize this directive.

Responding to inquiries, Mohammad Aziz Uddin, Director of the Secondary Wing at the Directorate, informed dainikshiksha.com that no written tests will be administered to evaluate class VI and VII students. Instead, students will be assessed using the prescribed assessment tools and guidelines. An official notification is being disseminated to all education officers and head teachers to ensure adherence to this new protocol.

When pressed further, Aziz emphasised that traditional written examinations only measured a student's memory. However, the new curriculum seeks to evaluate students based on their overall skills, acquired knowledge, and abilities.

This method of assessment is deemed more comprehensive and fair than conventional tests. It is important to note that resistance to this change often stems from a lack of understanding or misconceptions about its implications.