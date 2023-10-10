President for expanding Girl Guides activities at grassroots - Dainikshiksha

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today asked Bangladesh Girl Guides Association to promote scouting activities at the grassroots level across the country.

He made the call when an 11-member delegation of Bangladesh Girl Guides Association led by its Advisor Zuena Aziz paid a courtesy call on him at the Bangabhaban here this noon.

"Necessary step should be taken to promote the activities of Bangladesh Girl Guides to the grassroots," the Head of State advised the delegation,

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman made this association to move forward with the goal of doing various service-oriented and welfare-based activities for the girls and women nationwide, he mentioned.

The President assured the Girl Guides Association of providing all-out support to overcome various obstacles.

During the meeting, the President was presented with a scout scarf and a badge of the Chief Patron of Bangladesh Girl Guides Association.

Image: collected

President's wife Dr. Rebecca Sultana was also presented with a scout scarf and badge on the occasion.

President's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told the BSS that during the meeting, the delegation briefed the President about the overall activities and future plans of the Bangladesh Girl Guides Association.

Bangladesh Girl Guides Association National Commissioner Kazi Jebunnesa Begum, Deputy National Commissioner (Administration) Sabina Ferdous and Deputy National Commissioner (Programme) Professor Yasmin Ahmed were in the delegation.

Girl Guides (Girl Scouts) is an international, non-political, educational and social service-oriented youth movement.

Girl Guides (known as Girl Scouts in the United States and some other countries) is a worldwide movement, originally and largely designed for girls and women only.

The movement began in 1909 when girls requested to join the then-grassroots Boy Scout Movement.

This movement was created with the aim of building health and character, developing human qualities and developing a girl, adolescent and young woman as an ideal citizen through full development of their latents.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh ambassador to Myanmar, Dr. Md Monowar Hossain paid a courtesy call on the President today. source: BSS