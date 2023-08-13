RUET gets new VC

Professor Jahangir Alam has been given appointment as Vice-chancellor (VC) of Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) after over one-year vacancy in the vital post.

Prior to the new assignment he was in the Department of Civil Engineering at Chattogram University of Engineering and Technology (CUET).

RUET Registrar Prof Selim Hossain said they received a circular issued by the ministry of education signed by Deputy Secretary Rokhsana Begum on Sunday (13 August).

The circular said Professor Jahangir Alam was given appointment to the post for a four-year term as per the order of President and Chancellor.

After completing his study on civil engineering in the then Chittagong Engineering College in 1984, he began his teaching career in the same department.

An earthquake expert, Professor Alam worked as faculty dean and department head and director during his long teaching career.