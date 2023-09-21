US Ambassador Peter Haas at NSU - Dainikshiksha

The Center for Peace Studies (CPS) of the South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance (SIPG) on Thursday collaborated with the Office of External Affairs at North South University (NSU) to commemorate the International Day of Peace. The celebrations resonated with this year's United Nations theme: 'Actions for Peace: Our Ambition for the #Global Goals'. A standout moment of the day was the keynote speech delivered by Ambassador Peter Haas, the US Ambassador to Bangladesh.

"The essence of International Peace Day is to remind us of the critical role of peace in addressing global challenges," said the US Ambassador.

Chaired by Professor Atiqul Islam, NSU’s Vice-Chancellor, the session, held at NSU’s main auditorium, experienced the full-capacity of 1200 audience comprised of students, faculties and officials of NSU.

Welcoming all, Mr. Javed Muneer Ahmad, Chairman, NSU Board of Trustees said that peace is the most precious resource now in the conflict-ridden world. Dr. Abdul Wohab, Coordinator, CPS made opening remarks, highlighting CPS’s role in promoting peace, sustainability, and diplomacy through research, dialogue, and community engagement.

During a Q&A session, Ambassador Hass highlighted the USA's firm dedication to peace in Bangladesh and South Asia, especially referencing the Rohingya crisis and the International Day of Peace. He emphasized the vital role of youth, equipped with education and digital resources, in global peace efforts. On foreign policy, Hass indicated the U.S.'s preference for diplomacy over military action and emphasized strengthening ties with key nations like Bangladesh. Additionally, he mentioned the Indo-Pacific Strategy's focus on anti-corruption measures to bolster trust and economic growth.

Session Chair Professor Atiqul Islam observed that even stable countries face significant inequalities and political divisions. Hence, the world urgently requires peace due to the widespread impacts of war, conflict, and displacement, he urged.