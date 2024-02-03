Beaten by teen gang, student dies at hospital - Dainikshiksha

A college student died yesterday, nine days after being beaten by a local teen gang in Basail upazila of Tangail.

Jijan Hasan Deepta, 18, son of Jahangir Alam from Chakdaha in Sakhipur upazila, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Dhaka, according to his family.

His uncle, Prince Mahmud, a councillor in Basail municipality, said Deepta went to his grandfather's house at Dakkhinpara village in Basail on January 23. The next day, Deepta went to Basail Bazar area with two of his relatives, Nayeem and Sajal.

At that time, a local teen gang led by one Shakil Ahmed, alias Tiktok Shakil, attacked them with lethal weapons following a dispute over previous enmity. Although Nayeem and Sajal managed to escape, the gang beat up Deepta.

Deepta was initially taken to Tangail General Hospital. For better treatment, he was later transferred to a hospital in Dhaka, where he passed away around 6:00am yesterday.

Prince also mentioned that Deepta passed the HSC examinations in 2023 from Bir Shrestha Noor Mohammad Public College at Pilkhana, Dhaka. He was preparing for admission to a medical college.

Mazharul Amin, officer-in-charge of Basail Police Station, said Deepta's mother filed a case with the police station on January 27, accusing eight named and four unnamed persons.

Police already arrested three accused -- including Shakil -- with choppers, iron pipes, and chains.

The OC said they are trying to arrest the remaining accused.source: the daily star