BCL expresses solidarity with student movement against assault on Gaza - Dainikshiksha

dainikshiksha desk: Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of ruling Awami League, gathered on the Dhaka University campus today to express their solidarity with the ongoing worldwide student movement in support of Palestinians.

Around noon, thousands of BCL leaders and activists from different universities and colleges along with Palestinian students studying in Bangladesh gathered on the campus.

They brought out a procession from Madhur Canteen with the flags of Bangladesh and Palestine and ended up at the foot of Raju Memorial Sculpture, chanting slogans in favour of Palestine.

Hundreds joined the procession and people were seen together holding large Palestinian flags over their heads.

BCL leaders and two Palestine students in Bangladesh gave their speeches protesting Israel's attacks on Gaza.

According to media, over 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.

Students around the world have been raising their voices and holding programmes in different countries, including USA and Canada, against the military assault on Gaza.