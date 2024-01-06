Two Gazipur schools set on fire - Dainikshiksha

Two Gazipur schools set on fire

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Miscreants, in separate incidents, set fire to two educational institutions in Gazipur city early today.

Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy assistant director of Gazipur Fire Service and Civil Defence, said miscreants set fire to TNT Ideal High School at Telipara around 2:45 am.

On information, two firefighting units rushed to the spot and doused the blaze. Seven classrooms, an office and educational materials were burnt in the fire.

Meanwhile, a group of miscreants set fire to East Chandana Government Primary School in Bason area of the city around 1:30 am.

On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze. The schools miscreants set fire to were, however, not selected as polling stations.source: unb

