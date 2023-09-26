‘BNP now an old car with a weak battery’: Hasan Mahmud - Dainikshiksha

Information Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud has likened the BNP to an old car with a dying battery.

"They (BNP) are sitting like an old car and have put in a lot of programs to make sure their battery doesn't go out of order. But no matter how much you try to start an old car, and charge its battery, it will suddenly stop while running; BNP will also stop suddenly after a few days like the old car. They cannot take the movement forward,” he said.

Hasan was addressing a peace rally organised by Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League at Jatrabari in the capital on Monday afternoon.

Jatiya Sangsad Deputy Leader Begum Matia Chowdhury, lawmaker Nurul Amin Ruhul, Dhaka City South Awami League General Secretary Humayun and other leaders spoke at the rally.

"As you know, BNP is announcing various programmes in the country with the intention of creating chaos in Bangladesh and to sabotage the upcoming elections. As the ruling party, Bangladesh Awami League has a responsibility so that no one can disturb peace and order and security in public life in the country. That is why the call for peace rallies has been given, not as a programme,” he said.

"They said in December that the rally will be held in front of Naya Paltan and from there they will not go under any circumstances. They gave 24 hours, 48 hours ultimatums to the government at various times with the ultimatum, it was seen that the BNP itself had run out of breath. There are no more people in their rallies than they used to be. And they don't have to be so delighted about visa policy,” added the minister. source: UNB