Dr Yusuf Mahbubul Islam appointed new VC of Southeast University - Dainikshiksha

Professor Dr Yusuf Mahbubul Islam joined Southeast University (SEU) as its newest Vice Chancellor on Sunday.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin, Chancellor of SEU, appointed him as the new VC of the university for a four-year term.

Professor Dr Yusuf Mahbubul Islam has more than 46 years of teaching, research, and administrative experience at different institutions in Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, and Malaysia.

He performed significant roles in different universities, such as the Vice Chancellor at Daffodil International University and Dean of Engineering at Independent University of Bangladesh.

He also worked as an adjunct professor at Open University Malaysia (OUM) and Associate Professor and chair of Computer Science and Engineering at BRAC University.

SEU authority, upon his appointment, mentions that he contributed to the development of each of the institutions he worked for; and as a team player, Professor Islam seeks cooperation and support of all colleagues towards development of the University.source: unb