10 arrested in Dhaka for hacking three cops during violence - Dainikshiksha

The Rapid Action Battalion on Thursday said that they arrested 10 people for stabbing three policemen during a clash among Bangladesh Nationalist Party activists, police and Awami League activists in Narayanganj on Tuesday.

The arrests were made during a raid at a hotel in Dhaka’s Gulshan area on Thursday morning, said RAB media wing director Khandaker Al Moin.

Names of the arrested were not disclosed immediately.

The three injured policemen are — inspector Humayun Kabir, assistant sub-inspector Md Matin and constable Md Nurul.

The clashes took place in Panchrukhi Bazar area of the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway on Tuesday between 8:30am and 10:00am.source: newage