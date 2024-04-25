288 members of Myanmar’s security forces sent back from Bangladesh - দৈনিকশিক্ষা

288 members of Myanmar’s security forces sent back from Bangladesh

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Dainikshiksha Desk: In a coordinated early morning operation on Thursday, Bangladesh repatriated 288 members of Myanmar’s security forces, who had sought refuge across the border.

This group included members from the Border Guard Police, Myanmar army, and immigration units.

According to Shariful Islam, a public relations officer for the Border Guard Bangladesh, the operation commenced at 6 am at a site managed by the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority. The repatriation involved a carefully staged handover of the individuals to the Myanmar BGP.

The decision followed detailed discussions between representatives of BGB and BGP, culminating in the formal handover at the BIWTA ghat. Prior to the handover, Myanmar officials confirmed the identities and checked the documentation of all returnees.

This incident marks the second recent repatriation of Myanmar personnel to their homeland, following the February 16 return of 330 officials, including BGP members, army personnel, and customs officials, under stringent security measures. source: new age

