This year’s SSC, equivalent exams’ results to be published on May 12 - Dainikshiksha

The results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations for 2024 will be published on May 12.

The summary and statistics of this year’s examinations will be handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban in the morning on this day, said MA Khayer, information and public relations officer of the Ministry of Education.

This year, SSC and its equivalent examinations began across the country on 15 February. The written exams ended on 12 March and the practical exams concluded on 20 March.

A total of 20, 24,192 students sat for the examinations under eleven education boards.source: unb