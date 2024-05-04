This year’s SSC, equivalent exams’ results to be published on May 12 - Dainikshiksha

This year’s SSC, equivalent exams’ results to be published on May 12

dainikshiksha desk |

The results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations for 2024 will be published on May 12.

The summary and statistics of this year’s examinations will be handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban in the morning on this day, said MA Khayer, information and public relations officer of the Ministry of Education.

This year, SSC and its equivalent examinations began across the country on 15 February. The written exams ended on 12 March and the practical exams concluded on 20 March.

A total of 20, 24,192 students sat for the examinations under eleven education boards.source: unb

‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market - dainik shiksha ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market PM wants people to elect representatives freely in Upazila election - dainik shiksha PM wants people to elect representatives freely in Upazila election Fresh chaos, arrests on US college campuses as police flatten camp at UCLA - dainik shiksha Fresh chaos, arrests on US college campuses as police flatten camp at UCLA 9 Bangladeshi universities in Times Higher Education 2024 Asia list - dainik shiksha 9 Bangladeshi universities in Times Higher Education 2024 Asia list Dhaka's train link with north-western parts of country snapped after train accident in Gazipur - dainik shiksha Dhaka's train link with north-western parts of country snapped after train accident in Gazipur please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.23082399368286