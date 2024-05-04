Met office forecasts rain in parts of country - Dainikshiksha

Met office forecasts rain in parts of country

dainikshiksha desk |

Rain or thundershowers is likely to occur in different parts of the country as day temperature may fall further amid severe heat wave in the districts of Pabna, Jashore, Chuadanga and Bagerhat, a met release said today.

The release said rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Sylhet division and at one or two places over Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places in the next 24 hours starting from 9am today.

Mild to moderate heat wave sweeping over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Barishal divisions and rest part of Khulna division and the districts of Moulvibazar and Chandpur may continue, it added.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The sun sets at 6:29 pm today and rises at 5:21am tomorrow in the capital.source: bss

‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market - dainik shiksha ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market PM wants people to elect representatives freely in Upazila election - dainik shiksha PM wants people to elect representatives freely in Upazila election Fresh chaos, arrests on US college campuses as police flatten camp at UCLA - dainik shiksha Fresh chaos, arrests on US college campuses as police flatten camp at UCLA 9 Bangladeshi universities in Times Higher Education 2024 Asia list - dainik shiksha 9 Bangladeshi universities in Times Higher Education 2024 Asia list Dhaka's train link with north-western parts of country snapped after train accident in Gazipur - dainik shiksha Dhaka's train link with north-western parts of country snapped after train accident in Gazipur please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0024919509887695