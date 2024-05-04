Met office forecasts rain in parts of country - Dainikshiksha

Rain or thundershowers is likely to occur in different parts of the country as day temperature may fall further amid severe heat wave in the districts of Pabna, Jashore, Chuadanga and Bagerhat, a met release said today.

The release said rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Sylhet division and at one or two places over Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places in the next 24 hours starting from 9am today.

Mild to moderate heat wave sweeping over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Barishal divisions and rest part of Khulna division and the districts of Moulvibazar and Chandpur may continue, it added.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The sun sets at 6:29 pm today and rises at 5:21am tomorrow in the capital.source: bss