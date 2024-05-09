3 get life term in actor Sohel Chowdhury murder case - Dainikshiksha

A court here today convicted and sentenced three people including notorious businessman Aziz Mohammad Bhai alias Abdul Aziz to life imprisonment in a case lodged over the murder of actor Sohel Chowdhury in 1998.

Judge Arunabh Chakraborty of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 pronounced the judgment, acquitting six others including top terror Sanjidul Islam Emon in the case.



The two other convicts are- Adnan Siddiqui and Afakul Islam alias Banti Islam. The court also fined them Taka two lakh each or to suffer one month more behind bars in default.



People who were acquitted by the court are- Tarek Sayeed Mamun, Selim Khan, Harun Ur Rashid alias Leather Liton alias Boss Liton, Faruk Abbasi, Sanjidul Islam Emon and Ashish Roy Chowdhury alias Bottle Chowdhury.



Of the nine accused, Emon is behind bars and was produced before the court for the judgment, while Ashish Roy Chowdhury was on bail and appeared before the court today.

Sohel Chowdhury was shot and killed on December 18, 1998, in front of Trumps Club in the capital's Banani area. Sohel's brother Touhidul Islam filed the case with Gulshan Police Station the next day. Police on July 30, 1999, filed charge-sheet against nine and Dhaka 3rd Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court on October 30, 2001, had framed charges in the case.The case was later transferred to Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 for further proceedings.source: bss