31 dead in Mali after bus plunges off bridge - Dainikshiksha

31 dead in Mali after bus plunges off bridge

dainikshiksha desk |

Thirty-one people were killed in Mali on Tuesday and 10 others wounded when a bus travelling toward Burkina Faso fell off a bridge in the country's southeast, the transport ministry said.

The accident occurred at around 5:00 pm (1700 GMT) at a bridge crossing the Bagoe river, it added.

"A bus... that was leaving Kenieba commune for Burkina Faso tipped off a bridge. The likely cause is the driver losing control of the vehicle," the ministry said in a statement.

Automobile accidents are frequent in Mali, where many roads and highways as well as vehicles are in poor condition.

Earlier this month, 15 people were killed and 46 injured when a bus heading toward the capital Bamako collided with a truck in central Mali.source: bss

Viqarunnisa’s Azimpur campus math teacher arrested over ‘sexual harassment’ - dainik shiksha Viqarunnisa’s Azimpur campus math teacher arrested over ‘sexual harassment’ SSC questions leaked before exam in Kurigram: Two individuals interrogated - dainik shiksha SSC questions leaked before exam in Kurigram: Two individuals interrogated 31 dead in Mali after bus plunges off bridge - dainik shiksha 31 dead in Mali after bus plunges off bridge Israel and Hamas indicate no deal is imminent after Biden signals Gaza cease-fire could be close - dainik shiksha Israel and Hamas indicate no deal is imminent after Biden signals Gaza cease-fire could be close please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.24232983589172