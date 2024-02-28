31 dead in Mali after bus plunges off bridge - Dainikshiksha

Thirty-one people were killed in Mali on Tuesday and 10 others wounded when a bus travelling toward Burkina Faso fell off a bridge in the country's southeast, the transport ministry said.

The accident occurred at around 5:00 pm (1700 GMT) at a bridge crossing the Bagoe river, it added.

"A bus... that was leaving Kenieba commune for Burkina Faso tipped off a bridge. The likely cause is the driver losing control of the vehicle," the ministry said in a statement.

Automobile accidents are frequent in Mali, where many roads and highways as well as vehicles are in poor condition.

Earlier this month, 15 people were killed and 46 injured when a bus heading toward the capital Bamako collided with a truck in central Mali.source: bss