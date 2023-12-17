77.2 pct of high school students in Japan secure job offers - Dainikshiksha

A total of 77.2 percent of high school students in Japan who are scheduled to graduate next spring have received job offers by the end of October, a recent survey has found.

The Japanese education ministry survey showed Friday that the figure was up 1.1 percentage points from a year earlier.

About 929,500 high school students across the country are expected to graduate next spring, of which about 129,300 students plan to work after graduation. By the end of October, about 99,700 of them secured jobs, according to the survey.

By prefecture, the job-securing rate was highest in Aichi with 89.1 percent, followed by Toyama with 87.9 percent and Mie with 87 percent, while the three lowest figures were seen in Okinawa at 49.1 percent, Hokkaido at 60.4 percent and Kochi at 62.9 percent.source: bss