Bangladesh students take part in national campaign from University of London - Dainikshiksha

The achievements of its students in Bangladesh are being celebrated in an international campaign from the University of London, a prestigious UK based University which specialises in online and distance learning.

The campaign features alumni and current students who are unlocking their potential by studying through the University of London while remaining here in Bangladesh.

Called ‘Join the Worldclass’, the campaign features the words, real-life stories and experiences of the students and graduates themselves and highlights the life-changing power that access to high quality higher education can offer. By choosing to study with the University of London, students join a global community of scholars, a ‘world class’, made up of 40,000 students in 190 countries who are all studying for their University of London degree while staying in their home country.

Sahat Mahmud is in the final year of a bachelor's in law from London College of Legal Studies (South). He was motivated to become a lawyer because he wanted to help the community:

“I decided to go for the University of London distance learning programme because I'm able to stay in my home country and get an international recognition from London itself, which I would not get in other universities, and it helps me to stand out from the rest of the crowd of other Bangladeshi students. So, it did open up more opportunities for me, both nationally and internationally.”

Tananze Ekram is in the first year of a Certificate of Higher Education in Common Law at London College of Legal Studies (South). “I was thinking about leaving the country, so this kind of gave me an opportunity to get a good education without leaving my family,” said Tananze.

“Balancing my family life and my studies is a little difficult, but not that difficult because the teachers here are very helpful. And honestly, I've gotten so much help from them.”

The University of London’s online and distance learning models ensure that students can pursue prestigious international degrees, either through fully online independent study or a more structured learning experience with face-to-face support, while studying at their own pace from wherever they are in the world. The face-to-face support is provided through a network of Regional Teaching Centres. The University of London has been working with partners in Bangladesh for many years and has forged strong links with Recognised Teaching Centres across the country.

University of London Vice-Chancellor, Wendy Thomson CBE said:

“At the University of London, we are very proud of our students and alumni in Bangladesh. Through this campaign we are sharing their stories and celebrating their achievements. We hope to inspire everyone who is interested in higher education to pursue their ambitions and reach their potential and consider choosing to study with the University of London. By studying our internationally recognised, flexible programmes, our students can study with a prestigious, UK based university while staying at home in Bangladesh.”

Notes for editors

The team met students at the London College of Legal Studies (South) in Dhaka. The college was established in August 2004 with the aim of providing high quality education/tuition for students who are interested in qualifying as Barristers of the English and Welsh Bar. The team then moved onto Bhuiyan Academy, the oldest recognised training centre in Bangladesh. Bhuiyan Academy offers a range of high-quality courses from LLB to BSc Business Administration in modern facilities.