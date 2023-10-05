Bangladesh witnesses nine more dengue deaths - Dainikshiksha

Nine more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,055 in the ongoing year.

During the period, 2,617 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

Of the new patients, 633 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital--indicating a worsening situation across the country, DGHS said.

A total of 9,265 dengue patients, including 2,971 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 216,864 dengue cases and 206,544 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data. ‍source: newage