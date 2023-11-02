Bus set on fire in Dhaka’s Uttara - Dainikshiksha

Unidentified people set fire to a bus under a flyover in Azampur area of Uttara in Bangladesh capital Dhaka Thursday morning.

The incident took place at about 7:00am on Thursday, the last day of the three-day countrywide blockade enforced by the opposition political parties and alliances, said Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters control room.

The control room duty officer Rashed Bin Khaled said that a bus of Paristhan Paribahan was set on fire and two firefighting units rushed to the spot and doused the fire of the bus.

No casualty was reported so far in the incident, he said.

United News of Bangladesh, referring to the fire service officials, reported that 21 cases of arson violence were reported across the country from Tuesday morning until Wednesday evening.source: newage