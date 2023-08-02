Chandpur wholesale market flooded with hilsa, price coming down

Price of the much sought after hilsa fish is coming down as the largest wholesale ‘Boro Station Market’ in Chandpur district is flooded with catches.

After the 65-day ban on fishing in the Bay ended on July 23, the Boro Station Market is abuzz with the presence of fishermen, traders and workers related to the fishing industry.

Visiting the market recently, Chandpur correspondent found a large number of fishing trawlers and trucks coming to the Fisheries Ghat carrying hilsa netted from the coastal areas of Bhola, Hatiya, Char Fashion, Laxmipur and adjacent areas.

Locals were busy loading and unloading the catches at the fisheries ghat.

Traders said a total of 500 maunds of fish reached the market, forcing them to lower the price of hilsa due to abundant supply.

One kg hilsa fish is being sold at Tk 1800 which was Tk 2200 before, while a fish weighing 500-750 grams is being sold at Tk 1200-1300 which was Tk 1500 before.

Bari Manik Jamadar, president of Fish Traders Association, Chandpur, said the supply of hilsa has increased over the last three days but not as much as in the previous year.

Some traders said some dishonest fishermen netted ‘jatka’ (fry), which negatively impacts the catches.

Dr. Md Anisur Rahman, an expert in Chandpur Fisheries Research Institute, told, “River water has degraded due to climate change, pollution and unabated sand lifting. We should save the rivers. Besides, the natural movement of fish has been disrupted due to the shoals.”

He also hoped for satisfactory catches of hilsa fish in the coming days during the full moon.