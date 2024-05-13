Rains likely to drench Dhaka, six other divisions in 24 hours - Dainikshiksha

Rains likely to drench Dhaka, six other divisions in 24 hours

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Dainikshiksha Desk: Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast rain or thundershowers in seven divisions including Dhaka in 24 hours commencing 9 am on Monday.

“Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions,” it said.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Day temperature may rise by 1-2°C and night temperature may rise slightly over the country. source: UNB  

